New 'eternity' bridge is an engineering landmark

A prefabricated double-arch steel bridge for the Cross Bay Link, Tseung Kwan O, was erected on the bridge piers on February 26 in Hong Kong using the "float-over method."

Upon completion, it will be the longest span and heaviest steel arch bridge in Hong Kong and another landmark cross-sea structure.

The cross bay link in Tseung Kwan O is about 1.8 kilometers long, of which 1km is a marine viaduct and the steel bridge is an integral part of the marine viaduct.

The project team adopted the “float-over method” to erect the bridge which weighs over 10,000 tons, and the team also took tidal conditions into account.

The entire process lasted about five hours, from 7am until close to noon, according to a spokesman for the Civil Engineering and Development Department.

This is the first time that the “float-over method” has been applied in China, said Kan Jun, director of the China Road and Bridge Corporation which is the contractor of the main bridge of the Link and associated works.

Kan said on Thursday that his team had conducted a meticulous analysis of every step to ensure smooth execution of the erection process.

The bridge project adopted off-site fabrication and assembly, whole bridge delivery and on-site installation, Kan said, adding that it is a breakthrough that high strength S690 steel is used for arches of the bridge.

To increase efficiency, the steel bridge components were prefabricated on the mainland and the 200-meter-long bridge was delivered to Hong Kong on February 16 from Nantong in east China’s Jiangsu Province.

The “Eternity Arch” option is adopted for the appearance of the marine viaduct. Two outwardly leaning arches and the gradually narrowing piers form an inter-connected ring. To view from both shores, it appears as a mathematical symbol of infinity, which echoes with the vibrant town of Tseung Kwan O.

Spanning across Junk Bay and featuring a carriageway with a cycle track and footpath, the Cross Bay Link will connect the southeastern areas of Tseung Kwan O with the Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel and provide linkage to Tiu Keng Leng and Tseung Kwan O town center. The project is scheduled for completion in 2022.