Chinese mainland reports 19 new imported COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday.
The commission received reports of 19 new imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.
