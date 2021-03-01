China's top political advisory body holds annual session Thursday

The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisery body, will hold its fourth session on Thursday in Beijing.

The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisery body, will hold its fourth session on Thursday in Beijing.

During the session, political advisers will hear and deliberate a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisers have been handled.

The political advisers will sit in on the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress as non-voting participants, hearing and discussing reports including a government work report and discussing a draft of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

The CPPCC is a political advisery body that puts forward proposals concerning politics, the economy and social affairs. It has regional committees across the country and a national committee, which is China's top political advisery body.