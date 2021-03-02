China urges US to cease all meddling in Hong Kong affairs

Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently called for the immediate release of the pan-democratic candidates in Hong Kong.

China on Monday urged the United States to cease interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs in any form.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently called for the immediate release of the pan-democratic candidates in Hong Kong.

“It is a justifiable law-enforcement action of the Hong Kong police to arrest and prosecute in accordance with the law criminal suspects allegedly involved in crimes of subverting state power in violation of the legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong,” Wang said in response.

“Would the United States allow other countries to make irresponsible remarks over normal law enforcement activities in its own country?” he asked.

China is a country with the rule of law and Hong Kong is a place of law and order where nobody is above the law. “We firmly support the Hong Kong police in performing their duties according to the law and safeguarding national security as well as security and stability in Hong Kong,” he added.

He urged the US side to stop meddling in China’s and Hong Kong’s internal affairs.