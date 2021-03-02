Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The commission received reports of 11 new imported COVID-19 cases on Monday.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Monday, 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Monday, a total of 5,020 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,849 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 171 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,923 by Monday, including 200 patients still receiving treatment, none of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,087 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland by the end of Monday, and 4,824 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday also saw six asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. A total of 243 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 240 arrived from outside the mainland.