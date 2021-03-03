Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Ten new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Tuesday, 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 5,030 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,864 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 166 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,933 by Tuesday, including 186 patients still receiving treatment, none of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,111 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Tuesday, and 4,929 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Tuesday also saw 16 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. A total of 249 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 246 arrived from outside the mainland.