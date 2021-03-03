News / Nation

CPPCC cultivates reading culture, capitalizes on online discussions

CGTN
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0
A growing number of people participated in the online discussion groups and book reading programs which featured diverse activities and reaped tangible benefits.
CGTN
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0
CPPCC cultivates reading culture, capitalizes on online discussions
CFP

The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference held a media conference on Wednesday ahead of the top political advisery body's annual session due to take place on Thursday. Guo Weimin, the spokesperson for the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, briefed the Chinese and foreign media on the upcoming session and answered questions from the press.

Responding to a question from a Legal Daily reporter on the establishment of online discussion groups and book reading programs by the CPPCC after the adoption of the Civil Code last May, Guo said the reading programs have been carried out for nearly a year. A growing number of people participated in the programs which featured diverse activities and reaped tangible benefits.

Reading is a fine tradition and necessary for the work of the CPPCC, which brings together people from all walks of life, including science and technology, culture, education, industry, commerce and other sectors, said Guo.

He added that facing the complex and changing international situation and the task of building a modern socialist country in all aspects, carrying forward this tradition, building new platforms and organizing and guiding the CPPCC members to carry out reading activities could improve the CPPCC members' ability to perform their duties.

"Also, it is of great significance to creating a scholarly atmosphere and promoting the construction of a scholarly society," he added.

In terms of effectiveness, Guo said the CPPCC gave full play to the advantages of the Internet, establishing 47 online discussion groups for national-level CPPCC groups and four for local ones. More than 1,900 CPPCC members from 34 sectors visited the online platform and engaged in discussions with more than 140,000 people. Many members log on to the online platform to read and discuss as long as they have time in their daily life.

"Wang Yang, the chairman of the CPPCC and other CPPCC leaders often participate in reading activities to communicate with members," Guo said. This also reflects the presence of equal communication, free speech and a good atmosphere among CPPCC members from all walks of life in the reading group.

Guo also indicated that in the future, the CPPCC will make the reading programs a regular practice for its members to help them effectively perform their duties and give full play to the role of specialized consultative bodies in the national governance system.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     