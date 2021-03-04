News / Nation

Top bank issues rules on dealing with opposite sex

Reuters
  00:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-04       0
A department of China's largest bank has issued guidelines to its staff on how to interact with co-workers of the opposite gender.
Reuters
  00:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-04       0

A department of China’s largest bank has issued guidelines to its staff on how to interact with co-workers of the opposite gender, a rare move for a firm in China.

The memo sent out by a unit of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China suggested avoiding physical contact or one-on-one interactions with colleagues of the opposite gender in enclosed spaces and refraining from sending flirtatious emojis in online communications.

China enacted legislation in January that held schools, businesses and other organizations responsible for preventing and dealing with sexual harassment for the first time.

“We should deeply learn lessons from previous events,” said the memo issued by ICBC’s Youth League branch of the Innovation Research and Development Center, which employs less than a hundred employees.

It did not describe the events referred to.

“We’d like to encourage everyone to take the suggestions to ensure personal career development and happiness of the family.”

The memo contained cartoons illustrating what was considered appropriate and what was not. For example, it gave a “green light” of a man discussing fund investments with a female colleague but a “red light” when a woman took the front seat when accepting a ride in a car driven by a male co-worker.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Lin Lixin
Bank of China
ICBC
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     