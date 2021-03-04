Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Ten new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Wednesday, 19 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 5,040 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,875 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 165 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,943 by Wednesday, including 177 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,130 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Wednesday, and 5,043 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Wednesday also saw 14 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. A total of 247 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 244 arrived from outside the mainland.