China releases high-resolution Mars images from Tianwen-1 probe

The China National Space Administration on Thursday published three high-resolution images of Mars captured by the country's Tianwen-1 probe.

These images include two panchromatic images and one color image, said the CNSA.

The panchromatic images were taken by the high-resolution camera of Tianwen-1 at a distance of 330 to 350 km above the surface of Mars, with a resolution of about 0.7 meters.

In the images, Martian landforms such as small craters, mountain ridges and dunes are clearly visible. It is estimated that the diameter of the largest impact crater in the images is around 620 meters.

The color image is of the red planet's North Pole region taken by the medium-resolution camera, the CNSA said.