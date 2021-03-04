China's top political advisory body starts annual session

China's top political advisery body started its annual session on Thursday afternoon in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference , held at the Great Hall of the People.

At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.