News / Nation

China to pursue high-level opening-up, says report

Xinhua
  10:07 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0
China will implement opening-up policies in a wider scope, broader areas and at a deeper level and better participate in international economic cooperation.
Xinhua
  10:07 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0

China will implement opening-up policies in a wider scope, broader areas and at a deeper level and better participate in international economic cooperation, according to a government work report submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country will push the stable development of both imports and exports, with measures to foster new business models including cross-border e-commerce, the report said.

It will increase the imports of quality products and services and ensure the success of key exhibitions including the China International Import Expo, the China Import and Export Fair, and the China International Fair for Trade in Services, the report said.

The country will further shorten the list of sectors that are off-limits for foreign investment, launch more comprehensive pilot programs in opening up the service sector, and formulate a negative list for cross-border service trade this year, the report said.

China also pledges to protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign-invested companies in accordance with law.

"Foreign investors are welcome to expand their investments in China and share in its vast open market and development opportunities," the report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CIIE
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     