China to pursue high-level opening-up, says report

China will implement opening-up policies in a wider scope, broader areas and at a deeper level and better participate in international economic cooperation, according to a government work report submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country will push the stable development of both imports and exports, with measures to foster new business models including cross-border e-commerce, the report said.

It will increase the imports of quality products and services and ensure the success of key exhibitions including the China International Import Expo, the China Import and Export Fair, and the China International Fair for Trade in Services, the report said.

The country will further shorten the list of sectors that are off-limits for foreign investment, launch more comprehensive pilot programs in opening up the service sector, and formulate a negative list for cross-border service trade this year, the report said.

China also pledges to protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign-invested companies in accordance with law.

"Foreign investors are welcome to expand their investments in China and share in its vast open market and development opportunities," the report said.