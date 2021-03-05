News / Nation

China should step up guard against mutant COVID-19 strains: political advisor

Xinhua
  18:37 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0
China should step up guard against mutant COVID-19 strains as the pandemic continues to rage worldwide, a national political adviser has said.
Xinhua
  18:37 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0

China should step up guard against mutant COVID-19 strains as the pandemic continues to rage worldwide, a national political adviser has said.

"We are still in the midst of a global pandemic, with the coronavirus rapidly mutating and evolving worldwide. Virus mutations may pose huge risks," said Wang Chen, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College.

Wang made the remarks on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, the country's top political advisery body, which opened in Beijing on Thursday.

Noting that a science-based response is the fundamental way to control the pandemic, he said efforts should be made in various fields including early diagnosis and vaccine research and development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     