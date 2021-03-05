China should step up guard against mutant COVID-19 strains: political advisor

China should step up guard against mutant COVID-19 strains as the pandemic continues to rage worldwide, a national political adviser has said.

"We are still in the midst of a global pandemic, with the coronavirus rapidly mutating and evolving worldwide. Virus mutations may pose huge risks," said Wang Chen, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College.

Wang made the remarks on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, the country's top political advisery body, which opened in Beijing on Thursday.

Noting that a science-based response is the fundamental way to control the pandemic, he said efforts should be made in various fields including early diagnosis and vaccine research and development.