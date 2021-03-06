News / Nation

'Hi, Mom' China's third ever film to top 5b yuan

The tear-jerker film "Hi, Mom" saw its cumulative box office earnings exceed 5 billion yuan (US$770 million) on Saturday.
The tear-jerker film "Hi, Mom" saw its cumulative box office earnings exceed 5 billion yuan (US$770 million) on Saturday, becoming the third movie in the history of China's box office to earn so highly.

The maiden directorial project of comedian and actress Jia Ling hit theaters on the Spring Festival, or February 12, along with six other domestic titles.

"Hi, Mom" is currently topping China's 2021 box office charts, contributing 31 percent of the yearly total, according to data compiled by the China Movie Data Information Network.

It stars Jia as a devoted daughter who, deeply saddened by her mother's accidental death, finds herself transported back to 1981, where she meets her mother and attempts to improve her fate using ideas from the future.

The comedy received the highest rating of all seven Spring Festival films. Box office tracker Maoyan has projected it will complete its run with total sales of 5.2 billion yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
