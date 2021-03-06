Xi extends greetings to women ahead of Int'l Women's Day

Xi Jinping on Saturday extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country's women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life ahead of the International Women's Day.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country's women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life ahead of the International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended the greetings when he attended a group meeting at the fourth annual session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisery body.