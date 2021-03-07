Chinese mainland reports 13 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

A total of 13 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Saturday, 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 5,072 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,907 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 165 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,975 by Saturday, including 173 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,166 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland by the end of Saturday, and 4,358 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Saturday also saw 11 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, five asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 243 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 241 arrived from outside the mainland.