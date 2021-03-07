'Hi, Mom' continues domination of China box office chart

Domestic comedy "Hi, Mom" dominated the Chinese mainland box office chart for the 20th straight day on Saturday, raking in over 63.74 million yuan (around US$9.8 million).

Domestic comedy "Hi, Mom" dominated the Chinese mainland box office chart for the 20th straight day on Saturday, raking in over 63.74 million yuan (around US$9.8 million), according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

The film tells the story of a young woman, in deep grief at her mother's death in a car accident, traveling back in time to meet her mom in 1981 and form a friendship together. It has garnered over 5 billion yuan in 23 days of screening, overtaking the 2019 fantasy adventure animation hit "Ne Zha" to become the second highest-grossing film ever screened in China.

Coming in the second was comedy-drama "Endgame," finishing the day with over 28.89 million yuan.

Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon," an animated action-adventure film inspired by Southeast Asian culture, ranked third with a daily earning of about 24.89 million yuan.