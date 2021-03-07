One-China principle a "red line" not to be crossed in China-US relations: FM
The one-China principle is a "red line" that must not be crossed in China-US relations, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.
The one-China principle is a "red line" that must not be crossed in China-US relations, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday, adding that the Chinese government will never compromise on the Taiwan question.
