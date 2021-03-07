Chinese FM calls for truthful China report from foreign journalists

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday urged foreign journalists to make truthful and objective coverage of China.

"Truthful, objective and fair stories will appeal to the people and can stand the scrutiny of history," Wang told a press conference, urging the media to stand by their professional ethics however the world changes.

He spoke of Edgar Snow, a renowned US journalist working in China about 80 years ago.

"China hopes to see and welcomes more Edgar Snows of the new era among foreign journalists," he said.

Wang also thanked all foreign journalists for their hard work, noting the media is an important bridge that helps countries communicate with and understand one another.