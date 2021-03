China will hold a special global promotion event in April for its central province of Hubei which was once hard hit by COVID-19.

China will hold a special global promotion event in April for its central province of Hubei which was once hard hit by COVID-19, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

"It will present a new Hubei that has emerged stronger from the difficulties, and build new bridges connecting it to the world," said Wang.