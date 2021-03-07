China's WTO accession win-win for world: FM

China has achieved win-win results with the rest of the world over the past 20 years since its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

China has achieved win-win results with the rest of the world over the past 20 years since its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Over the past 20 years, China's average annual contribution to the world economic growth neared 30 percent, while its overall tariff level had dropped from 15.3 percent to below 7.5 percent, fulfilling its commitment to the WTO, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

China's accession to the WTO has injected strong impetus into globalization, according to Wang.

"Facing new problems and challenges brought by globalization, we should not retreat into protectionism, isolation or decoupling, but work together to make globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all," Wang said.

As the cornerstone of international trade and pillar of global growth, the WTO's central role must be upheld, Wang said.

Firmly following multilateral trade rules, China is willing to work with all sides to continuously improve the multilateral trade regime and enhance the WTO's efficacy and authority, Wang said.