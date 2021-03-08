News / Nation

Chinese FM raises three-point proposal on Myanmar situation

Xinhua
  01:08 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
China hopes all parties in Myanmar will keep calm and exercise restraint, address their differences through dialogue and consultation within the constitutional and legal framework.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday put forward a three-point proposal on de-escalating tensions in Myanmar.

First, China hopes all parties in Myanmar will keep calm and exercise restraint, address their differences through dialogue and consultation within the constitutional and legal framework, and continue to advance the democratic transition, Wang said. The immediate priority is to prevent further bloodshed and conflict, and ease and cool down the situation as soon as possible, he said.

Second, China supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to uphold the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and making decisions through consensus, and seek common ground. On the basis of respecting Myanmar’s sovereignty and the will of its people, China stands ready to engage and communicate with all relevant parties, and play a constructive role in easing the tensions in Myanmar.

Third, China will not waver in its commitment to advancing China-Myanmar relations, and will not change the course of promoting friendship and cooperation, no matter how the situation evolves. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
