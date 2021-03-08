News / Nation

China, Japan should stay focused for mature, stable ties: Chinese FM

Xinhua
  01:12 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
Any issues arising from exchanges between the two countries can always be addressed through dialogues and communication to enhance understanding and mutual trust, Wang Yi said.
Xinhua
  01:12 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0

China and Japan should remain focused without being distracted by any single event to make the bilateral relations more mature and stable, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Noting the recent progresses in China-Japan relations, such as important consensus reached between leaders of the two countries and the growth of bilateral trade and investment despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said on Sunday the hard-won improvement serves the interests of both peoples, as well as regional peace and stability.

Any issues arising from exchanges between the two countries can always be addressed through dialogues and communication to enhance understanding and mutual trust, Wang said.

He mentioned the newly adopted coast guard law of China, saying that it was only a piece of domestic legislation and does not target at any specific country, which is totally in line with international law and practice.  

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     