Chinese mainland reports 19 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 19 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Sunday, nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 5,091 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,916 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 175 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,994 by Sunday, including 183 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,175 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland by the end of Sunday, and 4,379 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Sunday also saw 17 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 242 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 241 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Sunday, 11,090 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 202 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 969 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,629 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 47 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 932 had been discharged in Taiwan.