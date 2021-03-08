'Hi, Mom' continues domination of China box office chart

Domestic comedy "Hi, Mom" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart for the 21st straight day on Sunday, raking in around 50.27 million yuan (US$7.76 million).

Domestic comedy "Hi, Mom" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart for the 21st straight day on Sunday, raking in around 50.27 million yuan (about US$7.76 million), according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

The film tells the story of a young woman, in deep grief at her mother's death in a car accident, traveling back in time to meet her mom in 1981 and form a friendship together. Contributing to over 35 percent of the total box office revenue on Sunday, the film has garnered over 5 billion yuan in 24 days of screening.

Coming in second was comedy-drama "Endgame," finishing the day with over 23.35 million yuan.

Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon," an animated action-adventure film inspired by Southeast Asian culture, ranked third with a daily earning of about 20.66 million yuan.