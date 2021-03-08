News / Nation

China's new five-year plan "positive" for all countries, says business leader

Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
China's draft blueprint for economic and social development over the next five years outlined through the year 2035 unveiled recently are "positive" for the rest of the world.
Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0

China's draft blueprint for economic and social development over the next five years and the long-range objectives outlined through the year 2035 unveiled recently during its ongoing annual "two sessions" are "positive" for the country and the rest of the world, a business leader has said.

By implementing the new five-year plan, China "will go further in the direction of developing new technologies, which has also an impact on the rest of the world," Bernard Dewit, chairman of Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

For example, European countries, which are also developing new technologies, can promote closer cooperation with China in this respect, said Dewit, also a China expert.

The draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035 were unveiled on Friday, the same day when the 13th National People's Congress began its annual session. The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference started its annual session on Thursday.

The document, being discussed at the "two sessions" of China's top legislature and political advisery body, sets policy priorities for a new development stage that is crucial for the country to achieve socialist modernization.

Dewit also welcomed China's pledge during the "two sessions" for greater reforms regarding sustainable growth and green development.

"It is also of much interest for us in Europe where we are taking new decisions to go toward a greener world. And I think there we have all common interest on that aspect," he said, adding China's pledge will provide European companies with more opportunities.

Moreover, the business leader praised the Chinese people's dynamism in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This can be a model for the rest of the world, because despite being severely hit by the pandemic, they could overcome it and even go further with growth, with improving the situation of its population," Dewit said, adding he supports vaccine donations by China to countries in need and denounces those who chide the Asian country for efforts to distribute its vaccines worldwide.

"I prefer a country like China distributing vaccines than distributing weapons," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     