China's new five-year plan "positive" for all countries, says business leader

China's draft blueprint for economic and social development over the next five years outlined through the year 2035 unveiled recently are "positive" for the rest of the world.

China's draft blueprint for economic and social development over the next five years and the long-range objectives outlined through the year 2035 unveiled recently during its ongoing annual "two sessions" are "positive" for the country and the rest of the world, a business leader has said.

By implementing the new five-year plan, China "will go further in the direction of developing new technologies, which has also an impact on the rest of the world," Bernard Dewit, chairman of Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

For example, European countries, which are also developing new technologies, can promote closer cooperation with China in this respect, said Dewit, also a China expert.

The draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035 were unveiled on Friday, the same day when the 13th National People's Congress began its annual session. The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference started its annual session on Thursday.

The document, being discussed at the "two sessions" of China's top legislature and political advisery body, sets policy priorities for a new development stage that is crucial for the country to achieve socialist modernization.

Dewit also welcomed China's pledge during the "two sessions" for greater reforms regarding sustainable growth and green development.

"It is also of much interest for us in Europe where we are taking new decisions to go toward a greener world. And I think there we have all common interest on that aspect," he said, adding China's pledge will provide European companies with more opportunities.

Moreover, the business leader praised the Chinese people's dynamism in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This can be a model for the rest of the world, because despite being severely hit by the pandemic, they could overcome it and even go further with growth, with improving the situation of its population," Dewit said, adding he supports vaccine donations by China to countries in need and denounces those who chide the Asian country for efforts to distribute its vaccines worldwide.

"I prefer a country like China distributing vaccines than distributing weapons," he said.