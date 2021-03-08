News / Nation

Chinese police step up fight against intellectual property crimes in 2020

Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-03-08
Xinhua
Chinese police departments solved more than 21,000 crimes related to infringement of intellectual property rights and production of fake and shoddy products in a law enforcement campaign in 2020, according to the Ministry of Public Security Monday.

The monetary value involved in the cases amounted to about 18 billion yuan (about 2.78 billion US dollars). In addition, more than 32,000 suspects were apprehended, said the ministry at a press conference.

The ministry also teamed up with other relevant departments and carried out over 50,000 law enforcement operations at brick-and-mortar markets to seize counterfeit products.

To create a more favorable business environment and provide convenience to the people, the ministry last year set up an online service platform and boosted service efficiency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
