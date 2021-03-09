News / Nation

COVID-19 related medical bills in China top 2.84 billion yuan in 2020

About 2.84 billion yuan (US$434 million) worth of medical bills related to COVID-19 treatment were paid in China in 2020.
About 2.84 billion yuan (US$434 million) worth of medical bills related to COVID-19 treatment were paid in China in 2020, showed a report released by the country's National Health care Security Administration.

According to the report, about 1.63 billion yuan worth of these medical expenses were covered by the country's medical insurance funds.

Besides, the funds granted by regional medical insurance departments to designated COVID-19 treatment facilities topped 19.4 billion yuan.

During the pandemic, the administration took swift measures to ensure that timely medical treatments for COVID-19 patients are not obstructed by payment issues.

The administration also brought medical supplies and medicines used in COVID-19 treatment under the ambit of medical insurance coverage, reducing the prices for nucleic acid test and antibody test reagents by more than 70 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
