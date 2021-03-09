News / Nation

China, Russia ink accord on building scientific research station on moon

Xinhua
  22:03 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0
China and Russia on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on jointly building an international scientific research station on the moon, said the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

According to the MoU, space authorities of China and Russia will enhance their cooperation through the project, open the station to all interested countries and international partners, and strengthen scientific research exchanges, to promote the peaceful exploration and use of space by humankind.

Under the framework of the project, China and Russia will carry out close cooperation in the planning, demonstration, design, development, implementation and operation of the project, including promoting the project to the international space community.

The station will be focused on multidisciplinary scientific research activities on the lunar surface or in lunar orbit, including lunar exploration and utilization, moon-based observation, basic science experiments and technology verification, said the CNSA.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
