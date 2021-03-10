News / Nation

Foreigner faces civil suit over Xinjiang reports

Reuters
  01:04 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
The companies said researcher Adrian Zenz's reports were untrue, damaged the reputation of the industry and led to economic losses after the US banned cotton imports from Xinjiang.
Reuters
  01:04 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0

The official news outlet of the Communist Party of China’s Xinjiang region said companies from the area have filed a domestic civil lawsuit seeking compensation from a US-based human rights researcher whose reports alleged forced labor is used in the region’s cotton industry.

The companies said researcher Adrian Zenz’s reports were untrue, damaged the reputation of the industry and led to economic losses after the United States banned cotton imports from Xinjiang, according to a report on by the Xinjiang Communist Party website on Monday.

The report said the suit was filed in a local Xinjiang court but did not include details of which companies were behind the civil action nor how much they were seeking in compensation.

Experts said the suit would be the first known instance of a foreign researcher facing civil action in China over human rights research that has contributed to pressure for economic sanctions.

The administration of former US President Donald Trump first banned imports of cotton from Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, which produces around 30 percent of China’s cotton. In January, it announced an import ban on all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over allegations that they were made with forced labor, without citing the source of the allegations.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     