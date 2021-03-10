News / Nation

Chinese universities lead in latest THE emerging economies university rankings

Xinhua
  10:31 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
Chinese universities dominate Times Higher Education's 2021 Emerging Economies University Rankings as China becomes the first country or region to secure all the top five places.
Xinhua
  10:31 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0

Chinese universities dominate Times Higher Education (THE)'s 2021 Emerging Economies University Rankings as China becomes the first country or region to secure all the top five places, according to the THE.

China's Fudan University (4th) and Shanghai Jiao Tong University (5th) both climb up in the university ranking to join Tsinghua University (1st), Peking University (2nd) and Zhejiang University (3rd). Tsinghua retains the top position in the ranking for the third year in a row.

University of Science and Technology of China (7th) and Nanjing University (9th) are Chinese mainland's other two representatives in the top 10.

Chinese mainland also sets a record of taking up as many as 12 places in the top 20, as the Southern University of Science and Technology (14th) climbs up impressive 16 places in the ranking from last year, with Beijing Normal University (17th) and Tongji University (20th) both newly joining the top 20.

According to the THE, universities from emerging economies are improving at a much faster rate than those around the rest of the world who are ranked in the THE World University Rankings, while China is leading the way. In total, 91 universities from Chinese mainland qualify for the 2021 Emerging Economies University Rankings.

The result of the competitive THE rankings is a testament to the success of China's investment in its higher education sector, said THE's Chief Knowledge Officer Phil Baty.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a number of changes for higher education, with many turning to online learning and teaching, and fewer students traveling internationally. We are looking forward to seeing how universities from emerging economies position themselves in the upcoming year, and the opportunities they offer both internally and on a global scale," he said.

The THE 2021 Emerging Economies University Rankings include institutions in countries or regions classified by the Financial Times Stock Exchange Group as "advanced emerging", "secondary emerging" or "frontier." A record 606 universities rank this year from 48 countries or regions, 73 more than in 2020.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     