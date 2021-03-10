News / Nation

China's top political advisory body wraps up annual session

Xinhua
  15:59 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, concluded on Wednesday afternoon.
Xinhua
  15:59 UTC+8, 2021-03-10       0
Chinas top political advisory body wraps up annual session
Xinhua

The closing meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China on March 10, 2021. 

The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, concluded on Wednesday afternoon.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the closing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a speech at the meeting.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisers have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the fourth session of 13th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     