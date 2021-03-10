China's top political advisory body wraps up annual session

The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, concluded on Wednesday afternoon.

Xinhua

The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, concluded on Wednesday afternoon.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the closing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a speech at the meeting.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisers have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the fourth session of 13th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.