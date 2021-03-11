Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Eleven new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Wednesday, seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 5,115 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,939 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 176 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,018 by Wednesday, including 181 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,201 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday, and 4,751 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Wednesday also saw 10 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 247 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were under medical observation.