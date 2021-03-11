China's top legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

China's top legislature, the National People's Congress, on Thursday held the closing meeting of its annual session.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Lawmakers approved a development blueprint for the next five to 15 years at the meeting. They also approved a resolution on the government work report.

The National People's Congress, China's top legislature, adopted a decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

