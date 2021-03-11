News / Nation

How Chinese farmers make money today in vitalized rural areas

  17:22 UTC+8, 2021-03-11
Photographers traveled to some rural areas in China to witness efforts being made to make rural areas more suitable places to live, work and improve the livelihoods of farmers.
  17:22 UTC+8, 2021-03-11

China has made historic achievements in eradicating absolute poverty. The nation’s next plan is to speed up rural vitalization. Xinhua photographers traveled to some rural areas in China to witness efforts being made to make rural areas more suitable places to live, work and improve the livelihoods of farmers.

Xinhe County, Hebei Province: Hou Jingtao livestreams his noodle business on March 10 in Wangteng Village. The northern Chinese county, famous for its long history of handmade noodles, has set up rural workshops to teach local farmers the noodle craft and how to do business online. 

Xinhe County, Hebei Province: A farmer stores Matsutake mushrooms in a refrigeration house in Dongdong Village. To raise the income of local farmers, the government has helped locals plant mushrooms and make it into an industry. 

Xinhe County, Hebei Province: A farmer dries Matsutake mushrooms in Dongdong Village. 

Jinhua, Zhejiang Province: He Qiufang trims a pomelo tree in her garden before sales on March 10 in Houxi River Village. The horticultural production in the village reached 45 million yuan (US$6.9 million) last year. 

Shi Zumei, another farmer in Houxi River Village, feeds Koi fish in her garden, which is full of flowers and plants. 

 Houxi River Village has about 300 families, all living on horticulture business. 

Jiashan County, Zhejiang Province: Farmer artists paint in an art gallery in Yaozhuang Town. 

Beautiful villages in Jiashan County. 

Zhouquan County, Zhejiang Province: A pig breeding farm has been turned into an ecological park where tourists can pick strawberries, ride horses and enjoy rural sightseeing. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
