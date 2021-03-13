News / Nation

'Avatar' returns to China in IMAX 3D version

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:23 UTC+8, 2021-03-13       0
An IMAX 3D version of James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi box-office sensation has been released in cinemas across China.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:23 UTC+8, 2021-03-13       0
SSI ļʱ

An IMAX 3D version of James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi box office sensation "Avatar" has been released in cinemas across China.

Cameron extended his thanks to Chinese movie buffs in a video message, saying: "I'm so pleased you get to return to the world of Pandora and relive its wonders." 

Before its return to the burgeoning Chinese film market in an IMAX 3D version, the film was the second-highest-grossing movie in the history of world cinema. Around 11 years ago, it grossed a total of US$2.79 billion worldwide.

Only 14 hours after the release of the IMAX 3D version in China, it reaped over 50 million yuan (US$7.7 million), according to box-office tracker Dengta Data.

Many movie buffs are impressed by the movie's stunning visual effects, revolutionary technology and the immersive cinematic experience that IMAX 3D offers. 

Production of the film's sequels is underway.

Avatar returns to China in IMAX 3D version
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     