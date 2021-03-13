'Avatar' returns to China in IMAX 3D version

An IMAX 3D version of James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi box-office sensation has been released in cinemas across China.

SSI ļʱ



An IMAX 3D version of James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi box office sensation "Avatar" has been released in cinemas across China.

Cameron extended his thanks to Chinese movie buffs in a video message, saying: "I'm so pleased you get to return to the world of Pandora and relive its wonders."

Before its return to the burgeoning Chinese film market in an IMAX 3D version, the film was the second-highest-grossing movie in the history of world cinema. Around 11 years ago, it grossed a total of US$2.79 billion worldwide.

Only 14 hours after the release of the IMAX 3D version in China, it reaped over 50 million yuan (US$7.7 million), according to box-office tracker Dengta Data.

Many movie buffs are impressed by the movie's stunning visual effects, revolutionary technology and the immersive cinematic experience that IMAX 3D offers.



Production of the film's sequels is underway.