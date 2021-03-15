Yellow sky in Beijing as sandstorm from Mongolia hits China's capital
A sandstorm swept across Beijing on Monday morning, turning the sky yellow, limiting visibility to less than 1,000 meters and disrupting traffic.
The sandstorm originated in Mongolia and gradually moved southward with air currents, the Beijing Municipal Ecological and Environmental Monitoring Center said.
