Chinese mainland reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Five new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Sunday, 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 5,146 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,975 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 171 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,049 by Sunday, including 175 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,238 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Sunday, and 4,131 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Sunday also saw nine asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 265 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were under medical observation.