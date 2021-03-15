China relaxes attendance restrictions on entertainment venues

China's central authorities have loosened restrictions on attendance at entertainment venues in areas facing a low risk of COVID-19 spread.

Local authorities in low-risk areas now have the autonomy to decide on attendance cap based on local COVID-19 conditions, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The circular noted that COVID-19 prevention should be made part of the routine work of these venues.

China has reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since mid-February, and currently has no medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19.