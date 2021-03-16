China punishes Donghai Airlines for crew's mid-air fight

Shenzhen-based Donghai said in a statement that the pilot and the head flight attendant would never work for the airline again.

China’s aviation regulator said on Monday it is suspending Donghai Airlines from adding new routes, flights and capacity after concluding an investigation into a mid-air dispute between crew members on a recent domestic flight.

The pilot, who reportedly blamed the head flight attendant for not clearing his way to the bathroom, will have his license revoked, said Wu Shijie, deputy director of the Office of Aviation Safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Wu did not specify how long the restrictions on routes, flights and capacity would last. He also did not offer the details on the mid-air fight. Media reports, citing an aviation-focused WeChat account, said the fight between the two men had broken out 50 minutes before the flight landed and both men were injured.

Shenzhen-based Donghai said in a statement that the pilot and the head flight attendant would never work for the airline again, and that three vice presidents had lost their positions and would have their pay docked by 10,000-20,000 yuan (US$1538-3076).