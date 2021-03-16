News / Nation

China punishes Donghai Airlines for crew's mid-air fight

Reuters
  01:24 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
Shenzhen-based Donghai said in a statement that the pilot and the head flight attendant would never work for the airline again.
Reuters
  01:24 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0

China’s aviation regulator said on Monday it is suspending Donghai Airlines from adding new routes, flights and capacity after concluding an investigation into a mid-air dispute between crew members on a recent domestic flight.

The pilot, who reportedly blamed the head flight attendant for not clearing his way to the bathroom, will have his license revoked, said Wu Shijie, deputy director of the Office of Aviation Safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Wu did not specify how long the restrictions on routes, flights and capacity would last. He also did not offer the details on the mid-air fight. Media reports, citing an aviation-focused WeChat account, said the fight between the two men had broken out 50 minutes before the flight landed and both men were injured.

Shenzhen-based Donghai said in a statement that the pilot and the head flight attendant would never work for the airline again, and that three vice presidents had lost their positions and would have their pay docked by 10,000-20,000 yuan (US$1538-3076).

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     