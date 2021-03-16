News / Nation

China renews blue alert for sandstorms in northern, central and eastern parts

Xinhua
  13:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
China's national observatory on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for sandstorms in the northern, central and eastern parts of the country.
Xinhua
  13:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
China renews blue alert for sandstorms in northern, central and eastern parts
Imaginechina

Lanzhou City in Gansu Province in blanketed in yellow dust on March 16, 2021.

China's national observatory on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for sandstorms in the northern, central and eastern parts of the country.

Starting from Tuesday to 8am on Wednesday, affected by cold fronts and heavy winds, floating sand and dust are expected to sweep parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Beijing, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu and Hubei, among others, forecast the National Meteorological Center.

The center has advised the public to take precautions against the heavy winds and sandstorms, and suggested that drivers prepare for poor visibility.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for sandstorms with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     