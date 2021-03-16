News / Nation

China's first vaccination vehicle to hit the streets in April: media

A vaccination vehicle developed by Chinese automotive firm Foton Motor Group will hit the streets in April in Beijing and north China's Hebei province.
A vaccination vehicle developed by Chinese automotive firm Foton Motor Group will hit the streets in April in Beijing and north China's Hebei province, Singapore's Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao has reported.

China's first such vehicle will allow people to receive COVID-19 shots near their residence without traveling to vaccination stations, according to the report published Friday.

The interior of the vehicle resembles that of a bus, but with fewer seats.

Citing Foton, the report said that the vehicle is equipped with a facial recognition system that can also check the body temperature of visitors, and is covered by onboard Wi-Fi to transmit real-time data.

According to Foton, the manufacturer can produce 12 such vehicles in one day, allowing for large scale testing in the future, the report said.

Source: Xinhua
