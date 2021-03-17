News / Nation

China's latest manned submersible Fendouzhe delivered

China’s domestically developed deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver) was delivered on Tuesday to the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering affiliated to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

China Ship Scientific Research Center, the developer of the manned submersible, signed the delivery memorandum with the institute in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province.

Fendouzhe is expected to play a significant role in China’s deep-sea scientific research, marine resources survey and emergency sea rescue missions.

The institute has led the formation of a scientific instruction committee for the use of Fendouzhe and manned submersible Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior), capable of reaching depths of 10,000 meters and 4,500 meters, respectively.

According to the institute, the committee serves as a communication and exchange platform for users and experts of the submersibles to promote the applications, guide the technical upgrading and improve operational capability.

Fendouzhe set a national record by diving to a depth of 10,909 meters in the Mariana Trench in November 2020. It carried three experts to conduct research for six hours on the bed of the Mariana Trench.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
