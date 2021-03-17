Chinese mainland reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Four new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.

Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Tuesday, 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 5,163 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,990 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 173 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,066 by Tuesday, including 176 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,254 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday, and 4,178 close contacts remained under medical observation.