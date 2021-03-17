China renews blue alert for sandstorms on Wednesday

China's national observatory on Wednesday night renewed a blue alert for sandstorms in the western, northern, central and eastern parts of the country.

China's national observatory on Wednesday night renewed a blue alert for sandstorms in the western, northern, central and eastern parts of the country.

From 8 pm Wednesday to 8 pm Thursday, parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Qinghai, Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Henan and Hubei, as well as Ningxia, Beijing and Tianjin will be covered by floating sand and dust, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The eastern part of Xinjiang will be hit by sandstorms during the period, the center said.

The center has advised the public to wear a mask or a scarf to reduce exposure to dust and suggested that drivers prepare for poor visibility.

China's national observatory on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for sandstorms in the northern, central and eastern parts of the country.

The warning was downgraded from the yellow alert issued on Monday, when sandstorms blew across the northern parts of the country.