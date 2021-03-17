News / Nation

China renews blue alert for sandstorms on Wednesday

Xinhua
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0
China's national observatory on Wednesday night renewed a blue alert for sandstorms in the western, northern, central and eastern parts of the country.
Xinhua
  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0

China's national observatory on Wednesday night renewed a blue alert for sandstorms in the western, northern, central and eastern parts of the country.

From 8 pm Wednesday to 8 pm Thursday, parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Qinghai, Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Henan and Hubei, as well as Ningxia, Beijing and Tianjin will be covered by floating sand and dust, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The eastern part of Xinjiang will be hit by sandstorms during the period, the center said.

The center has advised the public to wear a mask or a scarf to reduce exposure to dust and suggested that drivers prepare for poor visibility.

China's national observatory on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for sandstorms in the northern, central and eastern parts of the country.

The warning was downgraded from the yellow alert issued on Monday, when sandstorms blew across the northern parts of the country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     