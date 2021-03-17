News / Nation

Undercover reporter rises to executive ranks

An investigative reporter for China Central Television claims he worked undercover at an online car dealership and eventually rose to the second-highest executive position.
China Central Television

The reporter, identified as Big K, in an interview with China Central Television.

An investigative reporter for China Central Television (CCTV) claims he worked undercover at an online second-hand car dealership and eventually rose to the second-highest executive position.

The reporter was sent to the dealership to search for evidence of fraudulent activities for CCTV’s popular annual quality investigation program exposing corporate malfeasance that airs on March 15 — World Consumer Rights Day.

The reporter, identified as Big K, began working for the company as a salesman, and excelled at the job even though he had no related experience, he said in an interview with CCTV that aired yesterday, wearing a Monkey King mask with his voice disguised to protect his identity.

In order to obtain evidence, he worked hard and was promoted to the executive ranks where he led a team of a dozen people.

Big K's stellar performance and high salary, however, concerned the show's chief director, who called him almost every day to make sure he was still committed to the program.

He joked that he wouldn’t have returned to the program if the director hadn’t promised him another undercover job with an even higher salary.

The March 15 program, debuted in 1991, is among the highest-rated programs on CCTV. This year’s show included exposés of fake drug advertisements on web browsers and illegal uses of facial recognition cameras in stores.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
CCTV
