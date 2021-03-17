News / Nation

Draft law calls for specialized TV programming for minors

China's broadcasting regulator is inviting the public to provide input to a new draft law calling for special channels, time slots and programs for minors.
China's National Radio and Television Administration is inviting the public to provide input to a draft law stipulating that broadcasters should set aside special channels, time slots and programs for minors.

The draft version of China’s Broadcasting and Television Law also calls for a special panel to be established to evaluate programs for minors and ensure they are appropriate.

Moreover, for programs that could pose risks to minors’ mental health, it would require broadcasters to prominently outline the risks and limit the programs’ running times and coverage.

The draft law is viewed as the beginning of China’s film and television ratings system. The topic has so far been viewed over 5.18 million times on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. 

People are encouraged to mail, fax or e-mail their suggestions to the national broadcasting regulator until April 16.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
