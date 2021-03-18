Chinese mainland reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Six new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Wednesday, 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 5,169 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 5,001 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 168 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,072 by Wednesday, including 169 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,267 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday, and 4,130 close contacts remained under medical observation.