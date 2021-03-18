News / Nation

Beijing establishes financial court on Thursday

The Beijing Financial Court was established to create a sound financial environment for the implementation of the national financial strategy and to promote economic development.
The Beijing Financial Court was established on Thursday in a bid to create a sound financial environment for the implementation of the national financial strategy and to promote healthy economic development.

In December 2020, a plan for the establishment of the Beijing Financial Court was deliberated and approved at a meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform. In January 2021, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, adopted the decision to establish the court.

On Tuesday, China's top court published a regulation on the Beijing Financial Court's jurisdiction over cases to ensure its accurate application of the law.

According to An Fengde, vice president of the Beijing High People's Court, the Beijing Financial Court will focus on three major tasks: ensuring financial services for the real economy, preventing financial risks, and deepening financial reform.

Source: Xinhua
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
