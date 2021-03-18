Beijing establishes financial court on Thursday

The Beijing Financial Court was established to create a sound financial environment for the implementation of the national financial strategy and to promote economic development.

The Beijing Financial Court was established on Thursday in a bid to create a sound financial environment for the implementation of the national financial strategy and to promote healthy economic development.

In December 2020, a plan for the establishment of the Beijing Financial Court was deliberated and approved at a meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform. In January 2021, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, adopted the decision to establish the court.

On Tuesday, China's top court published a regulation on the Beijing Financial Court's jurisdiction over cases to ensure its accurate application of the law.

According to An Fengde, vice president of the Beijing High People's Court, the Beijing Financial Court will focus on three major tasks: ensuring financial services for the real economy, preventing financial risks, and deepening financial reform.