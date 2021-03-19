News / Nation

US urged to meet halfway during high-level dialogue in Anchorage

Shine
  01:35 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China would make its position and concerns clear, and "all issues that can be discussed are on the table."
Shine
  01:35 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0

The United States should meet China halfway and conduct the high-level meeting this week in good faith with a constructive attitude, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a news briefing on Thursday when asked about whether China expects positive outcomes from the first face-to-face meeting between the two sides since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

A Chinese delegation led by senior official Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, for the high-level strategic dialogue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Three meetings are scheduled from March 18 to 19.

The meeting comes after the US put pressure on China through its officials’ visit to Japan and South Korea and announced expanded sanctions against China over Hong Kong-related issues.

Noting that the results of the dialogue depend on joint efforts by the two sides, Zhao said it showcased China’s sincerity and constructive attitude toward restarting bilateral dialogue and exchanges and improving ties.

He said that China would make its position and concerns clear, and “all issues that can be discussed are on the table.”

“There is no room for compromise on issues concerning China’s sovereignty and core interests, and China’s determination to safeguard its interests is unwavering,” Zhao said. “Any attempt to form ‘small cliques’ and put pressure on China is useless and doomed to fail,” said Zhao.

China expects to fully communicate with the US and promote a sound and steady development of bilateral ties, said Zhao. He added that China did not expect to solve all problems between the two countries through one dialogue.

“The United States should realize China’s firm determination to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests,” he said.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said in Anchorage that he hoped that the dialogue will become a beginning and that the two sides will start a candid, constructive, rational process of dialogue and communication.

“If this can be achieved, then the dialogue is successful,” Cui said. “I hope that the two sides will come with good will and leave with better mutual understanding.”

Cui’s remarks also came as the Biden administration repeatedly said that the United States will work with allies to engage China “from a position of strength.” “Some people may think that by talking to other countries before meeting with China, they can give out their voice and show their strength. This is unnecessary, and may not work,” Cui said. “If you have issues to talk about with China, do it, face to face.”

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     